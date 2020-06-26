THE First Lady of Kwara and Founder, Ajike People’s Support Centre, Mrs. Olufolake AbdulRazaq, has called for efforts by governments and stakeholders to end the prevalence of drug abuse in the society.

Mrs. AbdulRazaq, who reiterated her commitment towards the eradication of drug abuse in Kwara communities, decried the rate at which youths and young adults engage in experimenting with drugs.

According to a statement signed by the First Lady and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday, she observed that the abuse of drugs aborts lofty dreams and as such called for mental health counseling for abusers.

She added that a total of 138 abusers had been counselled and reconnected with their families in the state.

The first lady noted that from the last quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020, no fewer than 8,895 persons have been sensitised by the state Drug Control Committee on the dangers inherent in drug abuse and sale of illicit drugs.

Abdulrazaq said that the resultant effect of drug abuse is the increasing rape and gender-based violence witnessed in the country.

According to the statement, the first lady is leading advocacies and sensitisation programmes in the state to discourage the use and sale of drugs in Kwara, this is evident in the recent sensitisation exercise held in major markets and motor parks across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“The first lady, who is the matron of the Kwara state drug control committee equally advocates for all critical stakeholders to commit to the sensitization drive,” the statement reads.

Abdulrazaq enjoined people on the need to be aware of the dangers inherent in the abuse of drugs as this would help in making the right choices.

“All hands must be on deck to put a stop to drug abuse in the state.

“In getting the prevalence rate of drug abuse in the state down to zero, I implore all stakeholders to imbibe the theme of this year’s international event, ‘Better Knowledge For Better Care’ in determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of a society free of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

“The statistics on the selling of drugs in the state indicate that small enterprises are selling drugs from small shops and kiosks.

“This makes accessibility to drugs very easy. A concerted effort is urgently needed by all stakeholders to put a stop to this practice in the state.

“I implore the youths to imbibe the tenets of this year’s theme and increase their knowledge of the harmful effects of drug use while those that need to, should seek help to stop the deadly habit.

“I enjoin youths to embrace grassroots sports, focus more on education, and be conscious of their mental health.

“My office and the Ajike People’s Support Centre are committed to getting more youth rehabilitated from drug use,” the statement read in part. (NAN)

– Jun. 26, 2020 @ 17:45 GMT |

