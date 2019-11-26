THE Lagos State Government has urged victims of domestic and sexual violence, as well as other related gender-based abuses in the state to speak up against such acts.

The State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the call on Tuesday during the 2019 ”Walk to Commit and Act” rally at Ikeja, organised by the State’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), in conjunction with Nigerian Bar Association, Ikorodu Branch.

Sanwo-Olu said that reporting cases of violence to relevant authorities for justice would help to curb its occurrence in the state.

He said that Lagos was committed to the United Nations Conventions on domestic and sexual violence, hence, the state’s zero tolerance to all forms of violence against the residents.

According to him, government will wield ”the big stick” on perpetrators of rape, domestic violence and child abuse in the state.

He said that the state would support the police and the judiciary to ensure the crime was brought to the barest minimum.

The governor warned that no offender would go unpunished, as rape, domestic violence and child abuse were crimes and must be treated as such.

”Lagos state government through the Ministry of Justice and other arms of the government, deem it fit that we need to have this walk to further confirm and to indicate our full support for advocacy around the talk of child abuse.

”The walk is an advocacy around rape against women and girl, the talk around domestic violence, sexual violence and all other vices that are around abuse of children.

”Our government by this walk confirms that we are totally against it, we stand against everything about this issue and we are going to ensure that we have zero tolerance against it.

”It is a crime against humanity. When you are caught in the act of sexual violence, child abuse, domestic violence, you will be made to pay dearly for your crime.

”So, we are using this advocacy to warn and to tell people to desist because the full arm of law will be brought to bear on anybody or institution found wanting in any form,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu encouraged victims of these acts to open up to necessary authorities, as the government would take up such issues.

”It is about time we lived in a civil society and we need to end and ensure that people end the silence.

”Come forth if anything happens, speak up, and you can be rest assured that you will be protected and the government will take up your issue.

”For people that have been all shut out that don’t know who or how to go about it, we have phone numbers that you can call. You can call our 112 or you can call the toll free number which is 08137960048.

”You can also send your text to 6820. Be rest assured that somebody is on the other side that will pick up your case, and we will see to it that justice is served in anyway where we found anybody culpable,” he said.

In his remark, the State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyo Onigbanjo, condemned rape and violence in its totality.

Onigbanjo said that the walk, which was an annual event, was in line with the United Nations convention and practices.

”It is a barbaric act and we frown against violence of any kind and rape against all genders. This walk demonstrates the State’s commitment and zero tolerance for all these acts of violence against women and children.

”So, anyone within the state who wants to commit these offences should be aware that they are going to face the full wrath of the law.

”That is why we are taking the walk to show the state’s commitment in compliance with UN convention and practices,” he said. (NAN)

– Nov. 26, 2019 @ 16:55 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)