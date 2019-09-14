THE Lagos State Government has called on the private sector, well-meaning individuals and organisations to support initiatives and ideas targeted at empowering women and young persons.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Bolaji Dada, made the call at a workshop on Personal Home Shopping Business for beginners.

The workshop was organised by Easy Shop Easy Cook Services Ltd, according to a statement issued in Ikeja on Friday.

Dada was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs Oluyemi Kalesanwo.

She said that such support was vital to the development of entrepreneurial initiatives among women in every sector.

Dada said that there was the need to engage women in profitable ventures.

The commissioner said that the workshop was aimed at providing training and mentorship to some 200 women on personal home shopping business, wealth creation, financial inclusion and job creation.

She urged the beneficiaries of the empowerment initiative to tap from the opportunities to engage in profitable ventures.

Dada said that this would enable them contribute to the socio-economic progress of the society.

She said that the state government had various empowerment initiatives and had a few days ago, flagged off a four-week, short term, skills acquisition training programme for some selected women.

”The four weeks, short term, skills acquisition training programme was for faith-based/cultural women organisations – Ansar-Ud-Deen women faithful, 1004 Anglican Community, Federation of Muslim women and Women from the Eastern part of the country,” she said.

The Commissioner also said that the ministry had skills acquisition programmes wherein women and young persons were trained and empowered in skills such as textile design, hairdressing and barbing.

She said that they were also trained and empowered on cosmetology, photography, shoe and leather works, fashion design, interior decoration, Ankara craft, among other skills.

Dada called on women, particularly those out of job, to avail themselves of the opportunity of learning and acquiring any of the identified skills free of charge.

