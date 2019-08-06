DIRECTOR of the Africa Peace and Security Programme, Institute of for Security Studies at Addis Ababa University, Michelle Ndiaye, President of Ethiopia H.E Sahle-Work Zewde, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura and African Union’s Special Envoy on Women, Children and Armed Conflicts H.E Bineta Diop have been named among Avance Media’s

inaugural list of 100 Most Influential African Women. The list which was released by the leading African Rating and PR firm, Avance Media features distinguished women whose works and accomplishments continue to inspire the next generation of women in Africa.

Speaking about the list, Prince Akpah, Managing Director of Avance Media, noted that, the list has a representation of 100 women from 35 African countries, who are changing the feminine narrative and challenging the status quo of women on the continent.

He also cited that, some of the honourees have expressed interest in offering mentorship opportunities to young women from across the continent through the Be A Girl Mentorship program which is being launched to upsurge the impact of the publication.

Avance Media has over the years been engaged in changing the narrative about Africa through rating and ranking publications and the launch of this initiative is expected not only to celebrate Africans but showcase the individual and collective works of women who are earnestly inspiring the next generation of leaders in Africa.

The list features women who occupy eminent leadership positions such as President, Prime Minister, Secretary General, First Lady, Governor, Minister, CEO and Commissioners.

Notable among them are Ethiopia’s President H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde, Liberia’s Vice President H.E. Jewel Taylor, Namibia’s Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dr Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, United Nations Deputy Secretary General H.E. Amina J. Mohammed and former presidents, H.E. Ellen Sirleaf Johnson and H.E. Catherine Samba-Panza.

The list also features young women activists such as AU Youth Envoy Aya Chebbi, Farida Bemba Nabourema and Ilwad Elman.

The profiles of all the honouree have been published on100women.avancemedia.org and applications for the Be A Girl Mentorship Programme is also opened.

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2019 100 Most Influential African Women arranged in alphabetical order.

Abiola Bawuah || United Bank for Africa (UBA) Aïda Diarra || Visa, SSA Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E Dr.) || African Union Commission Amina C. Mohammed (Amb. Dr) || Kenyan Cabinet Minister Amina J. Mohammed (H.E) || United Nations Amira Elfadil Mohammed Elfadil (H.E) || African Union Commission Angela Kyeremanten-Jimoh || IBM Angélique Kidjo || Musician Arunma Oteh || University of Oxford Aya Chebbi || African Union Commission Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || soleRebels Bineta Diop (H.E) || African Union Commission Binta Toure Ndoye || The Orabank Group Bogolo Joy Kenewendo || Batswana Cabinet Minister Bonang Matheba || Media Personality Carole Wainaina || Africa 50 Caroline Abel || Central Bank of Seychelles Caster Semenya || Athlete Catherine Samba-Panza (H.E) || Former President, Central African Republic Cessouma Minata Samate (H.E) || African Union Commission Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie || Author Clare Akamanzi || Rwanda Development Board Coumba Toure || Africans Rising Movement Cynthia Samuel-Olonjuwon || International Labour Organisation Delphine Maidou || Allianz Africa Diane Karusisi (Dr) || Bank of Kigali Elisabeth Medou Badang || Orange Africa Elizabeth Elango Bintliff || Junior Achievement Africa Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (H.E) || The Elders Farida Bemba Nabourema || Togolese Civil League Fatima K. Mohammed (H.E) || United Nations Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura || FIFA Fatou Bom Bensouda || International Criminal Court Fatou Jagne Senghor || Article 19 West Africa Folorunsho Alakija || Famfa Oil Genevieve Nnaji || Actress Gladys Kokorwe || National Assembly of Botswana Graça Machel || Graca Machel Trust Hanna Tetteh (H.E) || United Nations Kamissa Camara (Hon) || Malian Cabinet Minister Ibukun Awosika || First Bank of Nigeria Ilwad Elman || Elman Peace and Human Rights Center Irene Ovonji-Odida || The Uganda Association of Women Lawyers Jackie Chimhanzi (Dr) || African Leadership Institute Janine Kacou Diagou || Nsia Groupe Jeannine Mabunda Lioko || DRC National Assembly Jewel Taylor (H.E) || Liberian Vice President Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko (H.E) || African Union Commission Joyce Aryee (Dr) || Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd Joyce Msuya || United Nations Environment Programme Joyce-Ann Wainaina || Citi East Africa Judy Dlamini (Dr) || University of the Witwatersrand Juliana Kantengwa (Dr) || Pan African Parliament Julie Gichuru || Acumen Communication Ltd Justice Irene Mambilima || Supreme Court of Zambia Justina Mutale || Justina Mutale Foundation Khadja Nin || Musician Leymah Gbowee || Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa Linda Ikeji || Blogger Louise Mushikiwabo || Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie Lupita Nyong'o || Actress Mandisa Maya || Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa Mariam Jack-Denton || National Assembly of the Gambia Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti (Dr) || WHO Maya Hanoomanjee || National Assembly of Mauritius Meaza Ashenafi || Federal Supreme Court of Ethiopia Michelle Ndiaye || Africa Peace and Security Programme Mo Abudu || Ebony Life TV Monica Geingos (H.E) || Namibian First Lady Mosun Belo-Olusoga || Access Bank PLC Nigeria Nadia Fettah || Saham Finances Ngozi Okonjo Iweala || Gavi Alliance Nicky Newton-King || Johannesburg Stock Exchange Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (H.E) || South African Cabinet Minister Nunu Ntshingila || Facebook Africa Obiageli Ezekwesili || Transparency International Omotola Jalade Ekeinde || Actress Osaretin Demuren || GT Bank PLC Nigeria Oumou Sangaré || Musician Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (Dr) || UN Women Precious Moloi-Motsepe (Dr) || African Fashion International Priscilla Schwartz (Dr) || Sierra Leone Cabinet Minister Priscillah Mabelane || BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd Rebecca Akufo-Addo (H.E) || Ghanaian First Lady Rebecca Enonchong || Apps Tech Rebecca Kadaga (Rt. Hon. ) || Parliament of Uganda Retselisitsoe Matlanyane (Dr) || Central Bank of Lesotho Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila (Rt. Hon. Dr) || Namibian Prime Minister Sahle-Work Zewde (H.E) || Ethiopian President Sarah Mbi Enow Anyang Agbor (Prof H.E) || African Union Commission Sheila Tlou (Professor ) || Global HIV Prevention Coalition Sola David-Borha || Standard Bank Africa Sophie Ikenye || BBC Focus on Africa Tiwa Savage || Musician Tsitsi Masiyiwa || Higherlife Foundation Vera Songwe (DR) Ferobica Macamo Assembly of Mozambique Wendy Lucas Absa Group Ltd Winnie Byanyima OXFAM Yvonne Chaka Chaka Musician

