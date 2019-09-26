PAULINE Tallen, the Minister of Women Affairs on Thursday pledged to work closely with NGOs, International Development Partners and local communities to guarantee the rights and privileges of Nigerian women.

The minister, who was represented by Mrs Atinuke Oloni, Social Welfare Officer 1 of the ministry made this known in Abuja during the 1st Year Anniversary of the TAKEM Empowerment Initiative, an NGO.

The minister said that the ministry would make every effort to see that both children, the socially disadvantaged and physically challenged would be mainstreamed in national development process.

She said that TAKEM’s Empowerment Initiatives were primarily aimed at complementing the efforts of other NGOs in supporting and improving the living standards of deprived Nigerians; particularly in the rural communities.

She commended the NGO for focusing on empowerment activities that would help needy widows, youths and children to explore immense opportunities within their localities while playing a role in the socio-economic development of the nation.

According to her, the apex gender machinery with the mandate of developing policies and programmes is aimed at the advancement of Nigerian women.

“I am also pleased to commend the organisers of this laudable initiative, especially now that women economic empowerment has become very vital for a sustainable national development,” she said.

She, however, called on more NGOs to emulate TAKEM Empowerment’s initiative which would facilitate the full participation, empowerment and exposure of women to economic activities for national development.

Meanwhile, Mrs Racheal Adewumi, the Founder of TAKEM Empowerment said that the initiative was conceptualised with the aim of giving back to the society through welfare programmes to vulnerable citizens.

Adewunmi said that no fewer than 192 students had been supported in terms of scholarship and payment of school fees, across the three levels of education in the country.

“About 106 women, youths and widows have benefited from conventional training and were given starter packs to augment their chosen enterprises from the initiative.’’

She, however, promised to extend its programme to other states in the country, adding that the extension would cut across capacity building, conventional training, free medical care, financial aids and educational scholarship for the less privileged.

Mrs Ruby Isaac, from ECOWAS, commended the NGO and promised to work closely with it to support the NGO’s goals.

Isaac said that TAKEM was providing the succour needed by Nigerians and stressed that the NGO had supported over 500 widows, market women and students with money and other relief materials.

