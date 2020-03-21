Bishop Alexander Ibezim of the Anglican Diocese, Awka, in Anambra, has urged political stakeholders for more inclusion of women in politics and workplace in Nigeria for overall national development.

Ibezim said this ahead of Mothering Sunday Celebration in the diocese on Sunday, March 22.

He urged women to use the celebration to rededicate themselves to God, as it would help them rediscover and regain their God given pride of place in the society.

“Let me also use this mothering Sunday, to call on companies in Nigeria to be gender sensitive by building an all inclusive workplace in order to entrench gender diversity in workplace.

“According to United Nations, Women labour force participation and age rate for women is 25-54 and 63 per cent compared to 94 per cent for men.

“This shows that women and girls will continue to be segregated in work places and by extension suffering from extreme poverty.

“What each and everyone should do is to reduce the gap between men and women in workplace; don’t always think the next person should do that or the government. We all should get involved,” he said.

He said that to attract and retain talented women in companies, gender diversity would be good for the industries to give opportunity for more women to join the labour force.

“This, I believe, will not only bring about inclusiveness and dynamism in the economy but will engineer competitiveness and growth in companies also.

“I appeal to companies and organizations to discard gender inequality in workplace and promote gender diversity by integrating women for new scopes and opportunities needed for societal balance,” he said.

“Support each other by supporting those under them to attain their highest possible potentials.

“I challenge women already in position to mentor others and as well assist other women to advance in their chosen careers.

“I encourage organizations to improve on their childcare support facilities as lack of childcare and inadequate childcare support from organisations reduces chances of female participation in some career belts.

The bishop, however, decried the spate of spousal violence in the society which was largely tilted against women, adding that it belittled their place in the comity of human beings.

“I urge society to frown at gender-based violence (GBV) or violence against women and girls (VAWG) in all ramifications. It is belittling for us as a people.

“I urge women to rededicate themselves to pray against the continued injustices in the society.

“I said this because only women have the greater qualities of achieving this without distraction,” he said.

Ibezim noted that gender violence and segregation against women had a huge weight on the society as the practices negated the principle of social balance.

Ibezim also urge for less violence against men and women.

“I task women to be loving whenever provoked and allow reason to prevail and enjoy their marriage rather than kill their spouses.

“I detest domestic violence and I urge all parties to a marriage to practice tolerance in order not to be associated with domestic violence, I hate violence as a way of expressing one’s anger,” he said. (NAN)

– Mar. 21, 2020 @ 7:39 GMT |

