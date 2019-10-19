The President of Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association, (NAOWA), Mrs Umma-Kaltum Buratai, has inaugurated an ultra-modern Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre for barrack boys and their host communities in Kaduna.

The President inaugurated the NAOWA Vocational Training Centre at Dalet Barrack in 1 Division Nigeria Army Kaduna on Friday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vocational centre was renovated and remodeled by Mrs Salamatu Farouq, chairperson of the association, 1Division Nigeria Army Kaduna.

During the inauguration, Buratai also donated starter packs, such as sewing machines and popcorn machines to best performing students of the vocational Training Centre.

She stated that NAOWA has over the years been in the forefront of establishing educational facilities, as part of its objectives to support government initiative towards self-reliance for national development.

Buratia commended the Chairperson 1 Division NAOWA for her bold initiatives towards meeting the goals of the association.

“This initiative by NAOWA 1 Division to build a befitting edifice for ICT and remodeling this school would surely go a long way to empower women and youths as well as broaden their knowledge in ICT and keep them abreast with modern trend.

“On our part at the national level, I am glad to inform this gathering that the NAOWA Specialist Hospital Abuja has been completed and is awaiting commissioning, similarly, the College at Kurudu would be commissioned soon,” Mrs Buratai said.

Earlier the Chairperson NAOWA, said the centre was for the training of women and youth within the barracks as well as members of the general public in order to enhance self-reliance.

Farouq said the centre was known as NAOWA Institute of Secretarial and Management Studies, which offered Diploma, was affiliated to Nuhu Bamamli Polytechnic Zaria, until recently when the accreditation was withdrawn.

“This affiliation was withdrawn only recently due to the regulations of National Board for Technical Education (NABTE) and Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

“This necessitated the reverting of the institutions to purely a Vocational Training Centre as was originally conceived,’’ She said.

“Thus the centre will now concentrate on three ordinary diploma courses in catering and hotel management, computer Studies, tailoring and textile production.”

Mrs Yahaya said there is a plan to establish a printing department which would cater for printing technology courses at the centre. (NAN)

– Oct 19, 2019 @ 9:09 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)