THE National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) has called for the inclusion of more women in the routine immunisation activities across the country.

The President of the group, Mrs Laraba Shoda, made the call on Monday in Abuja, when she led members of the executive on a courtesy visit to the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Shuaib Faisal.

Shoda said that following a one-day consultative meeting of 14 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working on routine immunisation, it was observed that women voices were not adequately heard.

“Analysis of the post-test administered by these CSOs and CSO networks shows that low percentage of women voices are captured in routine immunisation advocacy.

“We plead for the inclusion of NCWS [email protected] project and other CSOs in the central routine immunisation system in the National Emergency Routine Immunisation Coordination Center.

“We are imploring NPHCDA to embrace and accommodate us as an important accountability network,” she said.

She further said that to ensure accountability in routine immunisation activities, the council would organise a stakeholders meeting in November to discuss routine immunisation scorecard.

On his part, Faisal assured the council of its support and collaboration.

“Immunisation is the right of every Nigerian child and a lot has to be done to ensure that children get their vaccines.

“We will continue to work with you because we know you have direct link with people in the communities,” he said.

