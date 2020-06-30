THE Adamawa Council of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), has urged the State Government to strive hard towards empowering more women in the state to make them self-reliant.

NCWS’s first Vice President, Mrs. Rebecca Kwabe, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yola.

Kwabe said that it was important to consider women by providing them with soft loans, entrepreneurship training, and capacity building to improve the well-being of their children so they can be useful in society.

“Government should be proactive in developing the capacity of women by empowering them to be self-reliant.

“Government policies should also favour them as they have the potentials and abilities to contribute to the development of the state and the country at large.

“This will help them to be self-reliant and not to depend on their spouses for sustenance,” she said.

She called on women to take care of their children, especially the girl-child to safeguard them from rapists and other criminal elements in society. (NAN)

