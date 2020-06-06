A Kaduna-based Non-Governmental Organisation, Empowering Women for Excellence Initiative (EWEI), said on Saturday that it had empowered 23,817 young boys, girls, and women in the last 12 years.

The Programme Officer of the NGO, Ms Grace Isah, made this known in a statement in Kaduna, as part of activities to celebrate 12 years of service to humanity.

Isah explained that with the support of partners, committed staff and mentors, EWEI had been delivering multi-sectoral interventions for the empowerment of girls and women.

“Over the last 12 years we have watched with humility and thankfulness the 23,817 lives we have been able to touch positively, and this has kept us going.

“We have learned from our mistakes and successes over the years and we will continue to support women and girls access opportunities and resources they need to improve their wellbeing,” she said.

She said that the young girls, boys, and women were empowered under the NGOs various programmes and projects designed to impact positively on their lives.

She explained that EWEI’s Civic Education and Participation for Women Project (CEPWOP) addresses the under-representation of women and excluded groups in the political space.

“Through CEPWOP, we are giving voice to women and girls and encouraging them to participate in governance.

“Also, EWEI’s Educational Subsidy Programme (ESP) was designed to support girl child education, while the Economic Empowerment Partnership (EEP) programme builds the capacity of women and girls.

“EEP assists economically disadvantaged women and out-of-school girls to source for micro-credit facilities as part of effort to help them out of poverty,” she said.

The programme officer added that EWEI also engaged young women and female professionals from Nigeria and around the world via its online chart platform for horizontal learning, networking, exchange, and mentorship.

She further said that the NGO, through its Getting Involved (GI) programme, was supporting and equipping youth to raise awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals in their communities.

“Similarly, since 2011, EWEI’s Know and Say No programme, had been raising awareness and strengthening institutional capacities to address gender-based violence (GBV).

“Our Safe Spaces project (OSS) equally supports women and girl survivors of gender-based violence by providing access to psychosocial support systems and economic empowerment opportunities to facilitate normalisation of their lives,” Isah said.

The officer said that EWEI would continue to encourage girls and women to harness their abilities and take more active roles in decision making and policy formation.

This, she said, would ensure that their voices were heard and taken seriously, following the hardship caused by insecurity, gender-based violence and poverty, as well as the uncertainty created by Coronavirus pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that EWEI was established in 2008 by Ms Safiya Ibn-Garba, to empower young girls and women through multi-sectoral interventions.

NAN

– June 6, 2020 @ 10:30 GMT |

