A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Life Impact Charity Network International (LICNI), on Saturday, empowered the mother of Bilikisu Usman, a maltreated 12-year-old girl in Kogi, with a foodstuff shop.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Usman, from Dekina, who was staying with her aunt in Ajaokuta, was reported to have been severely battered by her aunt sometimes in December 2019, thus sustaining injuries in her right upper arm.

The case was reported at a police station by a neighbour, leading to the arrest of the woman, who is now facing trial in the court.

NAN also reports that LICNI constructed a kiosk, loaded with foodstuffs and handed it over to Omege Hassan, Bilikisu’s mother, who hailed from Okete community in Dekina Local Government area of the state.

Mr Wabara Gerald, the Vice-President and Head of Administration of LICNI, while handing over the foodstuff shop to Hassan, said that the NGO had also returned the girl back to school.

”We have set up a small foodstuff business for her mother to enable her take care of the girl and enhance their standard of living.

”If we think more of others and less of ourselves, Africa will be a better place for all of us. We are here to give Africa and Nigeria something different.

”Our vision is to ensure the emergence of one Africa and jointly fight poverty and all manner of abuses and dehumanisation against children, women and men alike, in our own little way.

”We took interest in the humanitarian aspect of Bilikisu’s case, knowing that the police and other NGOs are already handling the legal aspect,” he said.

Gerald stressed that the only reason a mother, who carried a child for nine months and eventually delivered, could give out such a child as domestic servant was because of poverty, stressing that this was their main focus.

Also speaking, Pastor Roseline Alabi, the Welfare Director of LICNI, noted that Nigeria and indeed Africa, were facing serious challenges, fueled by potential activities, such as hunger, illiteracy, strike, abuses and lack of social amenities owing to poverty.

As a responsible and responsive organisation, she said that the NGO had come to intervene in the case of the indigent woman and her girl-child. (NAN)

