A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO),Advocacy Nigeria (AN), has organised a workshop for women in Zamfara on the need for their increased participation in governance to improve their lots.

Speaking at the event in Gusau on Wednesday, the state Coordinator of the NGO, Rabiu Sambo, said one of the best ways women could actively participate in deciding their affairs in society was by joining politics.

“This is most required in the areas of healthcare service delivery to women and children.

“If women are not directly involved, there cannot be positive changes however beautiful government programmes are.

“Women should also form registered groups through which they can voice out their needs rather than rely on government agents who may be going contrary to women popular demands,” he said.

The state coordinator also urged women in the state to ensure prudent management of public resources, when they found themselves in government.

He said the workshop also aimed at enlightening women in the state on their rights and the benefits of knowing their rights.

Also, Malam Abdullahi Lere, the Special Assistant to the Executive Director of AN, said the workshop was also aimed at tackling corruption especially in the health sector.

“We discovered that corruption in the health sector had caused a lot of setbacks to healthcare service delivery.

“Unfortunately, those directly at the receiving end, the women and by extension, children, do not ask questions while they die in multitudes annually,” Lere noted.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop drew participants from various sectors, including politics, health as well as women groups and associations.

