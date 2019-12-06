THE Young Mom’s Support Initiative, a non-governmental organisation on Friday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to support more women with grants to boost small-scale businesses.

Dr Vivian Sonny-Nsirim, Executive Director of the NGO, made the call after being conferred with a Doctor of Business Administration in International Management at the Annual National Entrepreneurship and Economic Summit.

Sonny-Nsirim said that the grants would lift more women out of poverty and reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

“Women entrepreneurs are becoming more successful in today’s business world, hence the need to empower more women, to grow the value chain.

“This will help them to become self-reliant and cater better for their families.

“I have empowered more than 10,000 Nigerians on different skills acquisition programmes for self-sustenance and if the president can assist more women, it would be great.

“The award was given to me in recognition of my contributions to business development, business management and result-oriented business strategies,” she said. (NAN)

– Dec. 6, 2019 @ 14:05 GMT |

