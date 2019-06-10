WOMEN In Aerospace Nigeria (WIAN), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO),

has urged women and girls to develop products that will aid socio-economic development in the country.

The President of the group, Mrs Nwanneka Ibekwe, made the call on Monday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Ibekwe said that women in the global space were making impacts in different sectors for development and Nigeria, Africa could not afford to be left behind.

She also said that delving into areas such as the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) provided situations for

critical thinking, whereby solutions were needed for problems.

She added that if women proffered solutions to societal issues, it would contribute to addressing female issues.

“If you don’t have a voice, nobody will fight your cause and nobody will want to represent you because every other person has interest.

“We are in the era where women and girls should seize the opportunity to change the narrative.

“They should raise the bar by developing products that would aid socio-economic development of Nigeria and Africa.”

Ibekwe recalled that Wendy Okolo, a 30-year-old Nigerian lady recently became a Doctorate Degree holder in Aircraft Engineering.

She said that Okolo bagged the Black Engineering Award of the Year 2019, an Aerospace Research Course in Engineering in the U.S.

The president commended her progress, adding that it was a welcome development for African women which would help build capacity in the field.

According to her, a mentor has emerged for women and girls in the area.

Ibekwe encouraged girls, especially at the lower level of academics, to pick interest in STEM “because opportunities abound for them

to stand out in the society.”

