THE Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has trained and empowered another batch of 62 Niger Delta youths and women in soap making and confectionary with each given a starter pack of N300,000.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mr Stephen Kilebi, the Deputy Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the starter pack would help the beneficiaries commence their enterprises.

At the graduation ceremony, the Minister of Niger Delta, Dr Usani Usani said the training was to teach the participants “how to fish rather than just given them fish to eat”.

The Minister, who was represented by Mr Philip Ndiomu, Deputy Director Economic Empowerment of the Ministry, advised the trainees to become change agents in the development of the region and the country.

He also advised the beneficiaries to grow their businesses gradually, while assuring that more Niger Delta people would be trained through similar training and empowerment programmes.

Mr Nonso Obi, a consultant in the programme commended the trainees for their commitment and seriousness during the training, urging them to make the best use of the knowledge.

One of the trainees, Ufuoma Okoro commended the Federal Government and the ministry for the empowerment programme.

According to Okoro, the training programme is educative and allows the participants to pass the acquired skills to other youths of the region.

“This meaningful engagements will help to reduce drug abuse, vandalisation of oil and gas pipelines and other vices in the society.

The ministry had trained and empowered 335 Niger Delta people on poultry, fishery, confectionary, tiling and landscaping in April. (NAN)

