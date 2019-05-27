YINKA Ademo popularly known as “Nnenna”, on Monday advised children to remain focused by embracing education but shunning negative influences from peer pressure.

Nnenna gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos (NAN) at the 11th “Nnenna and Friends Show” at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

She described children as the leaders of tomorrow, and should be nurtured to fit into leadership positions, for the benefit of the country as a whole.

“Children should continue to be themselves. They should stay focused and determined toward their education, to become successful in life.

“Recently, youthful exuberance and peer pressure had really affected and deluded many children.

“So, at every point in time, we must keep talking about it so that children can understand that friends can actually influence and determine what they become in life,” she said.

Nnenna also advised parents and guardians to inculcate the right characters in their children.

She advised parents to always teach their children the importance of patience and education and the need to work hard to accumulate wealth in the future.

“As a result of the circulation of some messages on the social media, the current trend in the country is that youths want to suddenly become rich.

“So, it is the duty of parents and wards to consciously tell their children and wards that it takes time to build wealth.

“Your education should come first and, then, patience.

“Basically, it is hard work and patience that are the necessary characters that needed to be imbibed by children, to ensure they become successful in future,” she said.

She advised the children at herb show to learn to be contented with whatever their parents could offer them.

Nnenna said that there were really no standard rules on how one should bring up one’s child; but parents should teach their children to be contented with whatever they were given.

“In your own way, whatever it is you are doing, ensure you are doing it right, to guarantee the future of your children.

“Contentment is a necessary ingredient needed to guide against greed, greed usually leads children into becoming youths that take to vices to get what they want,” she said.

NAN reports that over 500 children attended the show and were treated to musical performances, comedy and plenty to eat and drink. (NAN)

