WIFE of Ogun Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, has called on the three arms of government in the state to join the campaign against rape and other gender-based violence.

Abiodun made the call on Monday in Abeokuta during an awareness walk to the state secretariat to solicit support for action against gender based violence and rape in the state.

She decried the gruesome rape and killings of Tina Ezekwe, Uwavera Omozua and Barakat Bello that occurred recently, among others.

The governor’s wife said such crimes had been on the rise in the community and call for drastic and urgent steps to nip them in the bud.

She said that Gov. Dapo Abiodun had recently inaugurated a committee that would develop an effective, comprehensive and coordinated response to cases of sexual and gender based violence in Ogun state.

She urged the committee to develop strategies to prevent and combat such acts.

The governor’s wife stressed her readiness and commitment at ensuring that survivors of the acts were not stigmatised or discriminated against in the society.

She said: “We need to do more and ensure our survivors are not stigmatised, justice served and the emotional and mental well-being of survivors is prioritised.

“I also humbly request that we continue to involve men in national conversation on violence against women. To men already supporting this cause, thank you for speaking up,”

She further stressed the need to educate and sensitise young boys and men, to be protectors of females instead of being perpetrators of the acts.

“You are our fathers, our brothers and sons, yet most of the violent sexual crimes committed against women are being perpetrated by boys and men.

“We need to educate our young boys and encourage them to be protectors and not perpetrators,” Abiodun added.

In his response, Gov. Abiodun commended his wife and her team on the initiative and for being a voice to the womenfolk who formed about 50 per cent of world population.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that cases which bordered on women and girl child violence were expedited to bring the offenders to book.

He assured that the state executive would lend its voice to the campaign and give women and girl child equal opportunities as well as empower them economically.

Earlier, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Kunle Oluomo, commended the First Lady and her team for their concern for women and promised to give accelerated hearing and passage to any bill that affect women and children in the state.

NAN

– June 8, 2020 @ 19:10 GMT |

