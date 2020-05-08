Police rescue woman who delivered baby on the road

Policemen attached to the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, RRS have rescued a homeless woman who gave birth on the road in Lekki, Lagos.

The woman, identified as Mrs Deborah delivered a baby girl in the morning of Friday, May 8, in front of House on the Rock Church, Lekki.

Deborah was with her four other young children when she went into labour and was bleeding which attracted the attention of passersby including two medical doctors who stopped to assist her.

The Nation reported that an RRS patrol vehicle was notified about the incident and the operatives raced to the scene to help rush the woman to the hospital.

Upon arrival, the cops, it was gathered, took the woman to Eti-Osa Primary Health Centre, PHC, at Ikate-Elegushi Town where treatment commenced immediately.

Findings by the police revealed that the woman was homeless and had no husband.

“She is a homeless mother of four. She doesn’t have a husband. We are just happy that both mother and child are safe. They were taken to the PHC for medical attention.

“The two doctors accompanied the patrol team to the hospital. People rallied round to give clothes and procure some baby materials for the woman.

“We just hope that government and good spirited individuals can help the woman and those children to be out of the street,” said a source.

The Nation reports that RRS operatives have continued to earn public commendation with their humane policing approach. Officers of the unit led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Tunji Disu have come in handy in response to distress calls with survivors in most instances, using the social media to thank them. – The Nation

