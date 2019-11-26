THE Minister for Women Affairs, Paulen Tallen; First Lady of Ekiti State, Bisi Fayemi; and former Vice-President of the World Bank, Obiageli Ezekwesili, are among the keynote speakers for the 2019 National Women’s Dialogue, NWD.

This was contained in a press statement by organisers of the event.

The NWD, themed ‘The Nigeria We Want: Nigerian Women-A National Conversation’, is expected to have no fewer than 5,000 participants.

According to them, the 2019 NWD will tackle challenges of out of school girl-child; early marriage; effect of insurgency on women and children; among others.

The statement read in part, “Over 5, 000 women from different walks of life will grace the upcoming National Women’s Dialogue 2019.

“The three-day dialogue is scheduled to hold at the National Centre for Women Development, NCWD, Abuja from November 27 to 29.

“The conference, tagged WOMANIFESTO ‘19, is to bring women together to dialogue and come up with a charter of demand on issues affecting women and children in the country.

“The three-day event will feature presentations and discussions in areas of health care, women participation in politics, business and other gender-related issues such as, percentage of out of school girl-child; early marriage; maternal death rate; effect of insurgency on women and children; among others.

“Delegates will be drawn from women groups, collectives, civil societies, entrepreneurs, professionals, social media influencers and women within the labour work force.”

Aside Tallen, Fayemi and Ezekwesili, other speakers expected at the 2019 NWD are Iyom Josephine Aneinh, Hauwa Shekau, among others.

Other notable personalities expected at the event are Senator Abiodun Olujimi, Senator Betty Apiafi, Hon. Nkiru Onyejeocha, Hajiya Saudatu Mahdi, and Dr. Amina Salihu.

Others are Dr. Priscillia Ankut, from the European Union Rule of Law Project; Dr Adiya Ode, from the Department for International Department, DFID; Osai Ojugho ,Country Director, Amnesty International; and Dr. Ene Obi of Action Aid.

Mary Ikoku, founder Emerge Women; Ebere Ifendu; Convener, Women Politics Forum; and Prof Hauwa Imam, from the University of Abuja; Dr Abiola Akinyode – Afolabi, Dean, Faculty of law, University of Lagos; Prof Ayo Atsenuwa; Prof. Joy Ezeilo; Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo; Hafsat Abiola Costello; Fatima Zakari; and the United Nations Women Regional Representative, Comfort Lamptey, are also expected at the event.

– Nov. 26, 2019 @ 9:05 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)