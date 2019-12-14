RESET Global People in partnership with Pulse and Avance Media has announced the inaugural list of the Top 100 Women CEOs in Africa, a ranking which highlights and recognizes the accomplishments of women CEOs from across 24 countries across the continent.

The TOP 100 Women CEOs in Africa is compiled by Reset Global People and Pulse editors with support from the PR and Ranking Agency; Avance Media, who consider four criteria: the size and importance of the woman-led business in the economy, the health and direction of the business, the arc of the woman’s career (résumé and runway ahead), and social and cultural influence. Eligibility is also based on the geolocation of the business.

With the belief that recognition of excellence inspires innovation in each sector, the list is to recognize and celebrate the performance and excellence of peak women performers in the limitless business world across the vast continent of Africa.

It is an acknowledgement and appreciation of the women leaders who introduce innovation and lead the change. CEOs, GMs, MDs and personalities with executive roles in the businesses or organizations are the focus of the list.

According to Kwame A. A. Opoku, CEO of Reset Global People, the nomination of these distinguished women is in relation to their works and accomplishments as the leader of their team which continues to inspire the next generation of women CEOs in Africa and across the world in alignment with SDGs Goal 5 & 10.

Detailing the criteria used in curating the list, Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media mentioned that the list highlights profit, impact and sustainability and the overall influence of the individual women over their sector, industry and community as a whole.

With representation from 24 countries, the list features women who are noted to have broken the glass ceiling from across diverse sectors, making a name and case for women leaders on the continent.

As part of the list, Reset Global People will be hosting the annual African Women CEOs Summit scheduled for Lagos, Nigeria in 2020.

The list features some prominent names, including Isabel dos Santos, Juliet Anammah, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Patricia Obo-Nai, Nasim Devji, Estelle Akofio-Sowah, Uche Eze and Linda Ikeji.

Below is the list of 2019 Top 100 Women CEOs in Africa arranged in alphabetical order.

Abimbola Alale || Nigerian Communications Satellite Abiola Bawuah || United Bank for Africa (UBA) Adenike Ogunlesi || Ruff 'n' Tumble Adjoa Kusiwaa Boateng || MicroEnsure Akua Owusu-Nartey || Ogilvy Africa Group Albertinah Kekana || Royal Bafokeng Holdings Pty Ltd Aminata Kane Ndiaye || Orange Sierra Leone Amrote Abdella || 4Afrika Microsoft Amy Jadesimi (Dr) || Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base Angela Ndambuki || Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Anta Babacar Ngom Bathily || Sedima Baronice Hans || Bank Windhoek Basani Maluleke || African Bank Bénédicte Janine Kacou Diagou || Groupe NSIA Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || soleRebels Betty Sayinzoga || Saham Assurance Binta Toure Ndoye || The Orabank Group Boitumelo Molefe || Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund Bridget Wachira || GSK Pharmaceuticals East Africa Carol Abade || EXP Group Carole Kariuki || Kenya Private Sector Alliance Catherine Lesetedi-Letegele || Botswana Insurance Holdings Chilufya Ngoi-Nyirenda || Stanbic Insurance Brokers Zambia Chioma Sideso || NSIA Insurance Limited Nigeria Christine Baingana || Urwego Bank Ciru Miring'u || Nestle East Africa Clare Akamanzi || Rwanda Development Board Delese Mimi Darko || Food and Drugs Authority Devota Mdachi || Tanzania Tourism Board Diana Mulili || Msingi East Africa Diane Karusisi (Dr) || Bank of Kigali Divine Ndhlukula || SECURICO Dolly Doreen Mokgatle || Peotona Eghosa Oriaikhi Mabhena || Puma Energy Africa Eme Essien Lore || International Finance Corporation's (IFC) Nigeria Esselina Macome || Financial Sector Deepening Program Estelle Akofio-Sowah || CSquared Esther Cobbah || Stratcomm Ghana Fatima Beyina-Moussa || Equatorial Congo Airlines Funke Soyibo || HNK Funmi Omo || African Alliance Insurance Plc Genevieve Sangudi || The Carlyle Group Gwendoline Abunaw || Ecobank Cameroon Hadiza Bala Usman || Nigerian Ports Authority Isabel dos Santos || Angola Diamonds Iza Irame || Crystal Telecom Jackie Chimhanzi (Dr) || African Leadership Institute Yvette Adounvo Atekpe || Internet Solutions Joyce-Ann Wainaina || Citi East Africa Julie Gichuru || Arimus Media Juliet Anammah || Jumia Nigeria Juliet Ehimuan || Google Nigeria Juliette Weisflog || Citi Gabon Karen Hendrickson || Rabito Clinic Karima Rhanem || International Center for Diplomacy Kate Fotso || Telcar Cocoa Kate Quartey-Papafio || Reroy Cables Kofo Akinkugbe || SecureID Lady Isioma Chukwuma || Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation Linda Ikeji || LindaIkeji Media Lorato Morapedi || National Development Bank M. Leelai Kpukuyou || Minimalls Mansa Nettey || StanChart Ghana Michaella Rugwizangoga || Volkswagen Mobility Solutions Mimi Kalinda || Africa Communications Media Group Mizinga Melu || Barclays Bank Zambia Mo Abudu || Ebony Life TV Monica Musonda || Java Foods Monique El Grichi || Mosaïk Mpho Moremong-Gobe || MG Properties Nangula Uaandja || PricewaterhouseCoopers Nasim Devji || Diamond Trust Bank Group Natalie Jabangwe || EcoCash Njeri Rionge || Wananchi Online Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita || IchorCoal Nunu Ntshingila || Facebook Africa Oluwatoyin Adegbite-Moore || Africa Venture Philanthropy Patience Akyianu || Hollard Ghana Patience Mutesi || TradeMark East Africa Patricia Obo-Nai || Vodafone Ghana Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa || Naspers SA Princess Lalla Hasnaa (HRH) || Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection Priscillah Mabelane || BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd Rebecca Enonchong || Apps Tech Rebecca Miano || KenGen Ruth Ncube || First Mutual Life Assurance Company Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch || Aksal Group Sarah Arapta || Citibank Uganda Sherin Naiken || Seychelles Tourism Board Shirley Machaba || PWC Southern Africa Sibongile Sambo || SRS Aviation Sola David-Borha || Standard Bank Africa Susan M. Mulikita || Liquid Telecoms Zambia Tara Fela-Durotoye || House of Tara Temwani Simwaka || Standard Bank Malawi Toyin Oluwatoyin Sanni || Emerging Africa Group Uche Eze || BellaNaija.com Uche Ofodile || MTN Liberia Yvonne Ike || Bank of America Merrill Lynch SSA Yvonne Manzi Makolo || RwandAir – Dec. 14, 2019 @ 9:55 GMT |

