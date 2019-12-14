Top 100 Women CEOs in Africa inaugural list announced by Reset Global People and Avance Media

Top 100 Women
Top 100 Women

RESET Global People in partnership with Pulse and Avance Media has announced the inaugural list of the Top 100 Women CEOs in Africa, a ranking which highlights and recognizes the accomplishments of women CEOs from across 24 countries across the continent.

The TOP 100 Women CEOs in Africa is compiled by Reset Global People and Pulse editors with support from the PR and Ranking Agency; Avance Media, who consider four criteria: the size and importance of the woman-led business in the economy, the health and direction of the business, the arc of the woman’s career (résumé and runway ahead), and social and cultural influence. Eligibility is also based on the geolocation of the business.

With the belief that recognition of excellence inspires innovation in each sector, the list is to recognize and celebrate the performance and excellence of peak women performers in the limitless business world across the vast continent of Africa.

It is an acknowledgement and appreciation of the women leaders who introduce innovation and lead the change. CEOs, GMs, MDs and personalities with executive roles in the businesses or organizations are the focus of the list.

According to Kwame A. A. Opoku, CEO of Reset Global People, the nomination of these distinguished women is in relation to their works and accomplishments as the leader of their team which continues to inspire the next generation of women CEOs in Africa and across the world in alignment with SDGs Goal 5 & 10.

Detailing the criteria used in curating the list, Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media mentioned that the list highlights profit, impact and sustainability and the overall influence of the individual women over their sector, industry and community as a whole.

With representation from 24 countries, the list features women who are noted to have broken the glass ceiling from across diverse sectors, making a name and case for women leaders on the continent.

As part of the list, Reset Global People will be hosting the annual African Women CEOs Summit scheduled for Lagos, Nigeria in 2020.

The list features some prominent names, including Isabel dos Santos, Juliet Anammah, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Patricia Obo-Nai, Nasim Devji, Estelle Akofio-Sowah, Uche Eze and Linda Ikeji.

Below is the list of 2019 Top 100 Women CEOs in Africa arranged in alphabetical order.

    1. Abimbola Alale || Nigerian Communications Satellite
    2. Abiola Bawuah || United Bank for Africa (UBA)
    3. Adenike Ogunlesi || Ruff &#39;n&#39; Tumble
    4. Adjoa Kusiwaa Boateng || MicroEnsure
    5. Akua Owusu-Nartey || Ogilvy Africa Group
    6. Albertinah Kekana || Royal Bafokeng Holdings Pty Ltd
    7. Aminata Kane Ndiaye || Orange Sierra Leone
    8. Amrote Abdella || 4Afrika Microsoft
    9. Amy Jadesimi (Dr) || Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base
    10. Angela Ndambuki || Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry
    11. Anta Babacar Ngom Bathily || Sedima
    12. Baronice Hans || Bank Windhoek
    13. Basani Maluleke || African Bank
    14. Bénédicte Janine Kacou Diagou || Groupe NSIA
    15. Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || soleRebels
    16. Betty Sayinzoga || Saham Assurance
    17. Binta Toure Ndoye || The Orabank Group
    18. Boitumelo Molefe || Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund
    19. Bridget Wachira || GSK Pharmaceuticals East Africa
    20. Carol Abade || EXP Group
    21. Carole Kariuki || Kenya Private Sector Alliance
    22. Catherine Lesetedi-Letegele || Botswana Insurance Holdings
    23. Chilufya Ngoi-Nyirenda || Stanbic Insurance Brokers Zambia
    24. Chioma Sideso || NSIA Insurance Limited Nigeria
    25. Christine Baingana || Urwego Bank
    26. Ciru Miring&#39;u || Nestle East Africa
    27. Clare Akamanzi || Rwanda Development Board
    28. Delese Mimi Darko || Food and Drugs Authority
    29. Devota Mdachi || Tanzania Tourism Board
    30. Diana Mulili || Msingi East Africa
    31. Diane Karusisi (Dr) || Bank of Kigali
    32. Divine Ndhlukula || SECURICO
    33. Dolly Doreen Mokgatle || Peotona
    34. Eghosa Oriaikhi Mabhena || Puma Energy Africa
    35. Eme Essien Lore || International Finance Corporation&#39;s (IFC) Nigeria
    36. Esselina Macome || Financial Sector Deepening Program
    37. Estelle Akofio-Sowah || CSquared
    38. Esther Cobbah || Stratcomm Ghana

     

    1. Fatima Beyina-Moussa || Equatorial Congo Airlines
    2. Funke Soyibo || HNK
    3. Funmi Omo || African Alliance Insurance Plc
    4. Genevieve Sangudi || The Carlyle Group
    5. Gwendoline Abunaw || Ecobank Cameroon
    6. Hadiza Bala Usman || Nigerian Ports Authority
    7. Isabel dos Santos || Angola Diamonds
    8. Iza Irame || Crystal Telecom
    9. Jackie Chimhanzi (Dr) || African Leadership Institute
    10. Yvette Adounvo Atekpe || Internet Solutions
    11. Joyce-Ann Wainaina || Citi East Africa
    12. Julie Gichuru || Arimus Media
    13. Juliet Anammah || Jumia Nigeria
    14. Juliet Ehimuan || Google Nigeria
    15. Juliette Weisflog || Citi Gabon
    16. Karen Hendrickson || Rabito Clinic
    17. Karima Rhanem || International Center for Diplomacy
    18. Kate Fotso || Telcar Cocoa
    19. Kate Quartey-Papafio || Reroy Cables
    20. Kofo Akinkugbe || SecureID
    21. Lady Isioma Chukwuma || Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation
    22. Linda Ikeji || LindaIkeji Media
    23. Lorato Morapedi || National Development Bank
    24. M. Leelai Kpukuyou || Minimalls
    25. Mansa Nettey || StanChart Ghana
    26. Michaella Rugwizangoga || Volkswagen Mobility Solutions
    27. Mimi Kalinda || Africa Communications Media Group
    28. Mizinga Melu || Barclays Bank Zambia
    29. Mo Abudu || Ebony Life TV
    30. Monica Musonda || Java Foods
    31. Monique El Grichi || Mosaïk
    32. Mpho Moremong-Gobe || MG Properties
    33. Nangula Uaandja || PricewaterhouseCoopers
    34. Nasim Devji || Diamond Trust Bank Group
    35. Natalie Jabangwe || EcoCash
    36. Njeri Rionge || Wananchi Online
    37. Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita || IchorCoal
    38. Nunu Ntshingila || Facebook Africa
    39. Oluwatoyin Adegbite-Moore || Africa Venture Philanthropy
    40. Patience Akyianu || Hollard Ghana
    41. Patience Mutesi || TradeMark East Africa
    42. Patricia Obo-Nai || Vodafone Ghana

     

    1. Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa || Naspers SA
    2. Princess Lalla Hasnaa (HRH) || Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental

    Protection

    1. Priscillah Mabelane || BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
    2. Rebecca Enonchong || Apps Tech
    3. Rebecca Miano || KenGen
    4. Ruth Ncube || First Mutual Life Assurance Company
    5. Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch || Aksal Group
    6. Sarah Arapta || Citibank Uganda
    7. Sherin Naiken || Seychelles Tourism Board
    8. Shirley Machaba || PWC Southern Africa
    9. Sibongile Sambo || SRS Aviation
    10. Sola David-Borha || Standard Bank Africa
    11. Susan M. Mulikita || Liquid Telecoms Zambia
    12. Tara Fela-Durotoye || House of Tara
    13. Temwani Simwaka || Standard Bank Malawi
    14. Toyin Oluwatoyin Sanni || Emerging Africa Group
    15. Uche Eze || BellaNaija.com
    16. Uche Ofodile || MTN Liberia
    17. Yvonne Ike || Bank of America Merrill Lynch SSA
    18. Yvonne Manzi Makolo || RwandAir

    – Dec. 14, 2019 @ 9:55 GMT |

