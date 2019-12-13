KAFAYAT Oyetola, Wife of Osun Governor, has called on parents to train their children to be leaders of positive development in the society.

Speaking at the End-of-Year Children’s Party she organised on Thursday in Osogbo, the Osun First Lady appealed to parents to always make the issue of care and training of their children topmost priority.

She urged parents to rekindle in their children the mindset of greatness, discipline and dedication which would help them to contribute to the development of the society.

“We should train our children to grow up to be great leaders in all aspects of societal development.

“We should train them to be leaders of positive development and changes that will propel the greatness of our race.

“We have all the necessary resources, which God has thankfully given us, to make them great, “Oyetola said.

The governor’s wife also urged mothers to engage in exclusive breast feeding of their newborns, adding that exclusive breastfeeding guarantees good living and protects children from various diseases and problems

Mrs Oyetola also warned against open defecation in the state, saying such act constituted major risks to to the well- being of the people.

She said she organised the party to enable the children to interact with political leaders, thereby creating a sense of desire in them to grow and help society and the state to develop.

Oyetola said the state government would continue to pay the right attention to issues concerning the development of children in the state.

In her remarks, Mrs Olubukola Olaboopo, Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, commended the governor’s wife for organising the party.

Olaboopo urged parents to inculcate right moral values in their children for them to attain greatness in life. (NAN)

Dec. 13, 2019

