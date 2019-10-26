UNIBEN gets second female VC

THE University of Benin (UNIBEN), yesterday, announced the appointment of Prof. Lillian Imuetinyan Salami as its new Vice Chancellor.

Salami, appointed as the 10th Substantive Vice Chancellor of the university, is to take over from Professor Faraday F. Osasere Orumwense.

Imuetinyan Salami is a Professor of Home Economics/Nutritional Education and hails from Edo State.

Public Relations Officer of the university, Dr. Michael Osasuyi, confirmed her appointment in a statement in Benin City.

Guardian

– Oct 26, 2019 @ 13:40 GMT |

(Visited 30 times, 30 visits today)