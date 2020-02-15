The Kpakpando Foundation for Persons with Disabilities (KFPD), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) on Friday in Abuja marked the 2020 Valentine Day celebration with some women with disabilities.

Sen. Osita Izunaso, Founder of the NGO, at a seminar for the women urged them to create time to love themselves and also show love to one another.

Izunaso, who was represented by Mrs Pat John-Oseh, Director-General of the Foundation, told the women that no one would appreciate them, if they do not appreciate themselves.

“You are all welcome to Kpakpando Foundation inclusive Valentine seminar on self-crush and love.

“We are excited to have you here today.

“Our message to you wonderful women on this special day is that you need to take out time to love yourself because you are rare and special.

“You should treat yourself the way you expect to be treated and not conform to any restrictions whatsoever.

“Find ways to make yourself happy always try to maintain very high hygienic conditions for a more healthy lifestyle,” Izunaso said.

The National President, Centre for Advocacy for Persons with Disabilities, Mrs Omotunde Thompson, speaking at the seminar, said the celebration was aimed at making people with disabilities know and practice ‘self-love.

Thompson educated the women on their vulnerability and urged them to stay safe against unexpected household dangers in spite of all odds.

She urged the women never to give up on themselves and looking at the positivity life brings, not following their conditions.

Thompson said there were great powers in encouraging one another and friendship to people sharing similar experience.

She said that Valentine was in honour of a Christian Martyr, marked as a festivity of love, therefore people should have self-esteem and not deny themselves of happiness.

Also speaking, Miss Onyinyechi Okwubodu, Programme Manager, Kpakpando Foundation, said the seminar was part of the foundation’s show of love to women with disabilities.

“We marked Valentine’s Day today with persons with special needs and it is a very delightful moment indeed.

“The foundation showed love to the women through an inclusive seminar and we are grateful that it was a great success,’’ she said.

One of the women, Mrs Nnenna Alaukwu, said the foundation had shown her the other side of life where people are being celebrated.

“I have never been celebrated in my life the way the foundation had celebrated us today. I feel happy and loved and I am leaving this place a happier person,’’ she said.

NAN reports that the Kpakpando Foundation is a foundation for persons with disabilities and a foremost Non-Governmental Charity Organisation that caters for the well-being of Persons with Disability (PwD’s) in Nigeria.

The foundation was established in 2005 by Sen. Izunaso to make life meaningful for these Special Citizens. (NAN)

Feb. 15, 2020

