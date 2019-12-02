THE Human Rights and Conflict Resolution Centre, (HRCRC) in Ebonyi revealed that 89 cases of children and gender-based violence was recorded in the state between November 2018 and November 2019.

The Acting Director, Mr George Etamesor made the disclosure on Monday in Abakaliki while interacting with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Etamesor said that domestic violence and violence against children were cases mostly reported in the centre.

He said that three cases out of the figure were handed over to Child Protection Network (CPN) while others were handled by the centre.

According to him, majority of cases treated include, gender based and domestic violence, such as spousal battering, physical abuse on children, family dispute, defilement, rape among others.

He said that the centre provided free legal aid services, psychosocial counseling of survivors of sexual abuse and other forms of violence.

The human rights activist explained that the organisation was collaborating with other bodies to include, Child Protection Network, Judiciary, National Human Rights Commission, security agencies to resolve matters.

“We had 54 cases of domestic violence and 35 cases of violence against children.

“While three out of the figure was referred to CPN and others were treated by the centre,” he said.

Etamesor noted that the organisation has departments that focused on access to justice, conflict resolution peace building and emergency to promote peace through advocacy and sensitisation campaigns.

He noted that social construct of societal beliefs and lacks of enlightenment were part of the challenges restricting the centre to act or address some cases effectively.

NAN reports that the centre was a nonprofit and partisan organisation serving the interest of human rights, peace, democracy and development of a society.

NAN

– Dec. 02, 2019 @ 18:19 GMT |

