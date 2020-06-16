AS the world intensifies efforts at fighting rape, Office of Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the Governor on Broadcasting in collaboration with other women organizations held peaceful campaigns against the menace in Awka.

The women, clad in black attires carried placards with different inscriptions calling for an end to rape.

In a speech tagged, “Anambra Walk Against Rape,’’ the convener Ify Aronu-Okafor, noted with dismay the rate of violence against women and girls in the society.

The SSA noted that rape was more than a pandemic as it was happening everywhere around the world, underscoring the need for sensitisation of people against the misnomer.

“No is no. No girl, boy, woman or man deserves to be raped as it is inhuman, barbaric and must not be allowed to continue.’’

The broadcaster, then, stressed the need to promptly address the menace through handing down stiffer penalties to save lives of women and children, especially girls.

The Legal Adviser, National Council of Women’s Societies, NCWS, Anambra State chapter, Ifeoma Chijioke, a Lawyer, appealed to all to rise against rape.

According to her, rape is terrible crime against God and humanity that has no justification.

She enjoined parents to enroll their children, particularly the girls to acquire skills in Marshal Arts like Judo, Karate or Taekwondo for self defence.

Anambra State Commissioner of the Nigerian Girl’s Guides Association, Helen Obi, also a Lawyer, maintained that there was no justifiable reason for a woman to be raped.

“There are trivial issues that people blame as causes of rape, like what they wear, what they do to attract undue attention from the men folks; such trivialities are anachronistic and do not measure as compelling motivation in this millennium.’’

She, however, called for justice for rape victims in accordance with the law.

The participants include lawyers, activists, Federation of International Women Lawyers and youth groups.

