AFRICA Trade and Investment Global Summit, ATIGS, recently announced its collaboration with Global Sustainable Partnerships to spearhead the inaugural Women’s Program Engagement Council, WPEC, a global initiative designed to help African women entrepreneurs expand into new markets and promote and facilitate international trade between Africa and the rest of the world.

ATIGS is a high-level, prestigious, biennial business conference and exhibition designed specifically to promote and facilitate international trade and foreign direct investment in Africa. ATIGS 2020 will be held in Dubai, UAE during the World Expo 2020, the first World Expo in MEASA (Middle East, Africa and South Asia Region) which will bring over 200 participating countries, and welcome millions of people from around the world.

WPEC is tasked with creating ATIGS’s platform to celebrate, support and empower female entrepreneurs, with a focus on Africa and the host country UAE, engage people globally and encourage them to pledge their support for women-owned businesses during the summit and beyond.

“When we invest in women, their communities, states and countries prosper. It creates a ripple effect and sets a positive example that will inspire and impact the next generation of girls and boys. I want WPEC to lead the trade and investment industries in its efforts to gain strategic knowledge about local to global investment opportunities and offer international exposure to ensure female voices within these industries are represented, recognized and financed. We are at a pivotal time in history to help raise awareness of the importance of investing in female leaders in the business community. I am proud to be part of the change that we are championing for women globally, especially African women who are transforming a Continent from within”, said Kimberly L. Fogg, Chair, WPEC

“Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest rate of female entrepreneurship globally. At ATIGS, we are advocating for increased investment in women-led businesses to strengthen their contribution to the economic development of their communities and help lift the continent out of poverty. There is an immense opportunity for economic growth and social impact by investing in African women, so we need to make women a critical component of Africa transformation. We are proud that ATIGS has collaborated with Global Sustainable Partnerships for the inaugural Women’s Program Engagement Council, WPEC,” said Bako Ambianda, Chairman, ATIGS Group.

WPEC encourages key female representatives of major Fortune 500 companies, African leaders, company founders, philanthropist, key policy makers and business leaders to speak, moderate, participate and attend the Summit to share their journeys through the private and public sector spaces describing not only their successes, but also identifying policy gaps, challenges, obstacles and suggested solutions for future best practices.

– Jan. 14, 2020 @ 18:49 GMT |

