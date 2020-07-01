AN NGO, Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA),
trained 71 women on sustainable prevention of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and promotion of
sexual reproductive health rights in Adamawa State.
The group’s Project Officer in the state, Mr Dirug Yugoro, made this known in an interview with the
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola at the end of the training.
The project officer of WRAPA, a women-focused organisation whose mission is to actualise the legal rights of
women in private and public spaces, said that the training was conducted in collaboration with the European
Union and UN Spotlight Initiative project.
He explained that the one-day training was for women advocates and organisations, including Persons Living
with Disabilities and Internally Displaced Persons on how to organise movement for social change.
He added that “monitoring and demanding for accountability will lead to sustainable prevention of violence
against women and girls, Gender Base Violence, harmful practices and promotion of sexual reproductive health rights.
“Today’s skills targeted networks, coalition of women organisations and vulnerable persons so that they would
demand for accountability and enhance coordination on violence against women and girls, including gender equality
and women empowerment advocacy.”
Some of the participants commended the organisers for the training, saying they had benefited from it.
Mrs Serah Jackson, the Executive Director of Against All Odds Foundation, told NAN that the training had improved
her level of experience and would help to enhance her response on GBV and intervention.
Mrs Salamatu Abdullahi, representative of Persons Living with Disabilities, commended the organisers for the training and
for carrying them along.
She said that the training had broaden her understanding on how to bring change in the society with the current problem
of rape and to step down the training to their members to end the challenges affecting women in their community.
NAN
– July 01, 2020 @ 16:05 GMT