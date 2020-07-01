AN NGO, Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA),

trained 71 women on sustainable prevention of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and promotion of

sexual reproductive health rights in Adamawa State.

The group’s Project Officer in the state, Mr Dirug Yugoro, made this known in an interview with the

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola at the end of the training.

The project officer of WRAPA, a women-focused organisation whose mission is to actualise the legal rights of

women in private and public spaces, said that the training was conducted in collaboration with the European

Union and UN Spotlight Initiative project.

He explained that the one-day training was for women advocates and organisations, including Persons Living

with Disabilities and Internally Displaced Persons on how to organise movement for social change.

He added that “monitoring and demanding for accountability will lead to sustainable prevention of violence

against women and girls, Gender Base Violence, harmful practices and promotion of sexual reproductive health rights.

“Today’s skills targeted networks, coalition of women organisations and vulnerable persons so that they would

demand for accountability and enhance coordination on violence against women and girls, including gender equality

and women empowerment advocacy.”

Some of the participants commended the organisers for the training, saying they had benefited from it.

Mrs Serah Jackson, the Executive Director of Against All Odds Foundation, told NAN that the training had improved

her level of experience and would help to enhance her response on GBV and intervention.

Mrs Salamatu Abdullahi, representative of Persons Living with Disabilities, commended the organisers for the training and

for carrying them along.

She said that the training had broaden her understanding on how to bring change in the society with the current problem

of rape and to step down the training to their members to end the challenges affecting women in their community.

NAN

– July 01, 2020 @ 16:05 GMT

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)