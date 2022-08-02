World Malaria Day: 2030 target appears impossible, but doable – AMMREN

By Kennedy Nnamani

THE African Media and Malaria Research Network, AMMREN, has expressed optimism about reaching the 2030 target of the World Health Organization, WHO, to achieve at least a 90% reduction in malaria case incidence and mortality rates and elimination in 35 countries.

A press statement by AMMREN on Monday noted that although the target appears impossible, it is doable if the global community adopts innovative approaches to the fight as there is the need for action to speed up the pace of progress to kick out the deadly disease from Africa and the rest of the world.

With about 627,000 (a 12% increase) of global death from the disease, between 2019 and 2020, AMMREN therefore called for increased investment, innovation and more strict action to achieve more resilience to the disease as the WMD 2022 theme depicts: “Advance Equity. Build Resilience. End Malaria”.

“The public health landscape has changed with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that took the world by storm resulting in the diversion of huge resources to contain its spread.

“This should not prevent governments from keeping an eye on the malaria elimination agenda to ensure that the disease is not put on the back burner,” the statement said.

AMMREN lamented that an unexpected outbreak of other diseases with public health importance has the potential of diverting needed funds and attention away from existing diseases such as malaria.

“The last few years have witnessed sudden pockets of diseases with public health importance, such as the Ebola and the Marburg virus diseases.

“With such trends of emerging disease outbreaks of other important infectious diseases, it is important that old diseases such as malaria is not left to cause havoc among vulnerable groups such as children and pregnant women,” it stated

It would be recalled that the RBM Partnership to End Malaria recorded that malaria accounts for “1 in 12 global deaths in children under 5, with the WHO African Region accounting for 96% of global malaria deaths and 95% of cases”.

First published April 25, 2022