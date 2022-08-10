World Tourism Day: Association inaugurates committee for 2022 commemoration 

Members of the constituted committee

THE Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON) has inaugurated a committee for the commemoration of the World Tourism Day (WTD) slated for Sept. 27.

National President of ATBOWATON, Dr Gani Balogun, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said ATBOWATON was saddled with the responsibility by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN).

Balogun said that he was initially inaugurated by FTAN National President, Mr Nkereweum Onung, as Chairman, central working committee for 2022 WTD celebrations.

Balogun said that five strategic sub-committees inaugurated were: security and logistics, fund raising and mobilisation, hospitality and protocol, event planning/programmes and media and publicity.

He said this was to give vent to redirecting the affairs of tourism and focus on key areas of the sector.

According to him, the committee is to work out activities that will change the narratives and give meaning to tourism issues in the country.

He noted that the committee members included travel professionals, tour operators, boat operators, government agencies in hospitality, water transporters, tourism management, culture and the media.

According to him, time has come for the private sector to take over running tourism in the country.

He also advised on the the need for a new collaboration template with both states and federal government cultural tourism agencies.

According to him, each of the sub-committees, will submit their preliminary reports on Aug. 16 and an expanded meeting will hold Aug.19 to adopt submissions that will flourish the set programme for WTD celebrations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the 2022 World Tourism Day is “Rethinking Tourism”. (NAN)

