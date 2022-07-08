Yahaya Bello joins ‘Buga’ challenge

Hits: 18

GOVERNOR Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has joined millions of music fans to participate in the ‘Buga’ challenge.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, with the caption, “After a hard day’s work….we #buga,” Bello was seen displaying several dance moves to the trending song of Nigerian Act, Kizz Daniel, after alighting from a vehicle.

The crowd went into wild jubilation as he danced in excitement.

Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’, a Tekno-assisted track, has continued to enjoy massive streaming from fans/followers around the world.

Buga is undoubtedly one of the most popular songs on the continent at the moment.

-Daily Trust

KN