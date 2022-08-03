Yobe commissioner dies in auto crash

THE Yobe Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Alhaji Goni Lawal, is dead.

Spokesperson of the ministry, Alhaji Tijjani Ciroma, confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Damaturu.

He said Lawal, 57, died in a car accident on Potiskum to Azare Road at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ciroma said the deceased was on his way to Kano to board a flight to Abuja for an official function.

The spokesperson said funeral prayers for the deceased would hold by 11 a.m. at Yobe Islamic Centre, Damaturu.

NAN reports that Lawal was appointed as a commissioner in 2019.

He was a member of House of Representatives from 2007 to 2015.

Lawal is survived by two wives and many children.(NAN)

A.I