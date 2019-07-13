Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has advised youths to combine education with skill acquisition for them to make a difference in life.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Olusade Adesola, gave the advice after a road show and sensitisation programme to usher in the 2019 World Youth Skills Day in Abuja on Saturday.

Adesola said skill was important to making knowledge and talent functional.

He added that “in November 2014, the UN General Assembly declared July 15 as World Youth Skills Day to achieve better socio-economic conditions for today’s youths.

“The day is also to serve as means of addressing challenges of unemployment and under employment.

“No matter how talented you are, your talent will fail you if you are not skilled.”

Adesola commended Federal Government for the various youth empowerment initiatives, while advising Nigerian youths to take full advantage of such initiatives for self development.

He added that government adopted multi-prong approach to address the challenge of unemployment and pay attention to the needs of the vulnerable.

“The National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) created in 2015 to deliver socio-economic support to disadvantaged Nigerians is worthy of note.

“Job Creation and Youth Employment (N-Power) also delivered employment to over 500,000 youths.”

He cited the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, National Cash Transfer Programme (NCTF) and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) as other commendable youth empowerment initiatives embarked upon by government.

The permanent secretary said sports offered good opportunity for skills training and capacity building.

He said the ministry had empowered hundreds of youths in various fields over the years, noting that “for us in the ministry, sports offer one of the greatest opportunities for skills training and capacity building.

“Also, under our various youth programmes, the ministry has provided capacity building in various skill areas, entrepreneurship and empowerment to over 1,200 youths.

“We promoted specialisation by establishing a tailoring and apparel production hub at the National Youth Centre, Ode Omu, Osun State.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the the road show was a prelude to the World Youth Skills Day, scheduled for July 15.

It had officials of the ministry, officials of National Youth Service Corps, corps members and some other youth groups. (NAN)

– July 13, 2019 @ 16:15 GMT

