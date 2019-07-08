AFAM Mbanefo, Anambra commissioner for Youth and Creative Economy has blamed unemployment as cause of the growing social vices in the country.

“Some of the vices are cultism, drug abuse, sexual abuse and other violent crimes,’’ the commissioner said during the opening of a one-day seminar organised by Enugwu-Agidi Youth at the Iruokpalaenyim Civic Centre.

The commissioner was represented at the occasion by permanent secretary, Louisa Ezeanya.

He emphasised the need to encourage entrepreneurship among the youth. “through my ministry, I have encouraged the use of creative entrepreneurship in solving other problem facing the youth.

“Those interested in agriculture would be assisted to secure loans facilitated by the ministry for you to become employers of labour,” he said

“You must work hard before you progress, it is only in hard work that you can record success.’’

Mbanefo urged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and the National Orientation Agency, NOA, to assist in sensitisation aimed at rehabilitating youth and children in the society.

Mike Okekeuche, traditional ruler of Enugwu-Agidi, said the event was aimed at nurturing the talent of Enugwu-Agidi youths and empowering them to take their minds off crime and criminality.

“Be strong, straight-forward and contented at all times because there is dignity in labour,” he said.

Azeez Nuttu Anaruwe, deputy superintendent of police, who was a resource person, said the society was becoming helpless because of cultism.

“That is one major reason why Governor Willie Obiano administration invoked an anti-cultism law to stem spread of such illicit acts. It is a serious social crime that is now rampant within the school system.’’

Azeez observed that a great number of youths had died or ruined for engaging in cultism; the Anambra government, police and parents were no longer at ease over the menace.

He attributed the rise in level of such vices to poor orientation at home, quest for money and power as well as some politicians, who recruit thugs and provide them with arms for political supremacy over their opponents.

Alban Anonyuo, 2019 winner of the U.S., President’s Emergency Plan For Aids Relief, PEPFAR, urged the youth during interactive session to make use of the great opportunity provided by the seminar to know their HIV and AIDs status.

“Go for voluntary and confidential test, VCT, because HIV was no respecter of person, he said, urging them, “spread the message and not the virus’’.

“My job is to ensure that we prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS in communities like this,’’ Anonyuo said.

Anonyuo announced that the Federal Government had introduced Anti-Neutron Viral Therapy for people that had tested positive to HIV.

He pledged to support the youth, if they could form groups known as the Enugwu-Agidi Action Committee on AIDS. “I will personally support the group when formed.

“I will also ensure that at least two person will take part in upcoming international conference on AIDS/STI, Africa in Ruanda.’’

Ken Chukwukama, coordinator, National Orientation Agency, noted that end of social vice was destruction. “catch your future while young and be committed to doing something good early in life.

“I believe that every skilled person will become a more responsible citizen, potential employer of labour and a less mouth to feed as well as one less from the unemployed.

“Strive to engage in business as idleness is the devil’s workshop,” Chukwukama added.

An ‘operation know your status VCT stand’ was later unveiled at the occasion.

– July 8, 2019 @ 19:25 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)