MEMBERS of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC have been urged to practice the skills they acquired during `Skills’ Acquisition and Entrepreneur Development, SAED, after their service year.

NYSC SAED programme is aimed at turning youths into entrepreneurs after their one year mandatory service.

SAED provided room for acquisition of knowledge in the area of agriculture, building, ICT, bead-making, shoe and cloth making.

Theresa Uzoechina, head, Department of Community Development, Ayamelum LGA, said this while speaking during an interview at Anaku.

“It is no longer news that there are no white collar jobs anywhere in the country. These skill acquisition training have been introduced to encourage entrepreneurship in order to enhance the nation’s economic growth.

“I urge corps members, especially, the 2018 Batch `B’ stream 1 members that will be passing out in July to utilise the skills learnt during their service year so as to be self reliant,’’ she said.

Uzoechina expressed regrets that a great percentage of graduates engage in unlawful practices as a result of idleness.

“Some of our youths choose to remain idle even after learning skills during youth service and it has led some of them to conceive suicides, which has become a trend.’’

Uzoechina, then, called on all corps members in the area to shun social vices, avoid joining bad gangs.

She also prayed that the state government would provide adequate social amenities for members in the hard to reach areas.

BE

– June 17, 2019 @ 19:05 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)