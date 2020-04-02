Abubakar Atiku-Danbila, Kebbi State Youth Leader in-charge of Gwandu Emirate, on Wednesday donated surgical face masks and other medical items to market associations in the state to combat corona virus.

Presenting the items to General Manager in-charge of Central Market, Birnin Kebbi, the Youth leader said that the gesture was to support the state government in its efforts to prevent spread of the virus in the state.

Atiku-Danbila said: “the essence of the donation is to complement state government’s efforts in tackling coronavirus outbreak in the state.

“As a youth leader, I consider it necessary to support Kebbi State government in its frantic efforts to fight the pandemic.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that apart from the donation, people were also sensitised on the precautionary measures and the need for them to comply with the directives of government to prevent the spread of the dreaded disease.

He said the gesture was part of the youths’ social responsibility to support the well-being of people, adding that market remained a place where different people usually mingle through buying and selling.

“As we are all aware, COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging the entire world and killing many people, so we, the Kebbi youth group, deemed it necessary to support the fight against the disease,” he said.

Responding, the General Manager in-charge of Market Association, Kebbi State, Alhaji Aminu Umar, expressed appreciation to the youth leader for the donation.

He commended the youth group for supporting the state in its trying period and promised to use the items judiciously to serve the purpose it was meant for.

Also, the Chairman, Central Market Association, Alhaji Umar Dangura, thanked the youth leader for the unflinching support and love towards the people of the state.

He assured the donor that the items would be used for the safety and protection of people so that Kebbi State would not record any case of the outbreak.

“We have also embarked on sensitisation and surveillance to ensure compliance with measures put in place by the state government.

“I want to appeal to the general public to strictly practice personal hygiene, environmental sanitation and social distancing to keep the state safe because Kebbi is yet to record any single case,” the chairman advised. (NAN)

– Apr. 2, 2020 @ 9:05 GMT |

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)