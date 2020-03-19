NOBLE Youths Mass Support Association (NYMSA), an NGO, has called on the National Orientation Agency (NOA), to take the advocacy for the prevention of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to the grassroots.

Mr. Godwin Onmonya, the National Coordinator of NYMSA, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Thursday.

Onmonya said that grassroots awareness would go a long way in educating rural communities on COVID 19, help in the dissemination of accurate information on the deadly virus and other communicable diseases.

“There is a need for the NOA to sensitise the rural communities as part of proactive measures in preventing the spread of coronavirus at the grassroots.

“We have some public health concerns in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which the public should be worried about.

“The grassroots should be adequately sensitised and prepared to prevent the spread of this dangerous and highly contagious virus,” Onmonya said.

He said though the government was doing its best to stop the spread of the virus, however, collective action by all citizens was required to win the fight.

He cautioned residents of the FCT against open defecation to ensure a cleaner and healthier society.

“There are also other adverse effects of open defecation such as the breading of germs and bacteria.

“There is also the problem of attracting rodents such as rats, which infect humans with deadly viruses, because of the dirty environment.

“I believe we can achieve better results if people at the grassroots are properly sensitised on how to protect their communities from contagious diseases,” he advised. (NAN)

– Mar. 19, 2020 @ 15:25 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 9 visits today)