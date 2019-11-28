THE Business Director, Computer Warehouse Group (CWG), Mr Martins Nwoga, on Thursday said that the organisation had set up an academy to train youths in Information Communication Technology (ICT) which would make them employable.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CWG is a leading provider in ICT solutions across the West, Central and East Africa,

CWG in partnerships with Veritas Solutions has organised a workshop for the business sector and professionals at Eko Hotels and Suite, Victoria Island.

The workshop with the theme “Unified Data Management”, had in attendance participants from the banking sector, oil and gas, financial institutions and other stakeholders.

Nwoga in an interview with NAN said that the company in response to the need to explore the ingenuity of youths positively and make them employable had set up the academy.

“We understand the terrain and the need to take our youths away from Cybercrimes also called the Computer Crimes, is offering a training academy to train them and make them employable and keep away from cybercrime.

“What they needed to do is to enroll with the academy located in Lekki, Lagos, and have their three months training. We also offer internship programmes where we train them and also put them on accounts.

“The training offers training support for hardware and software installations and we have partnered with global IT companies like Oracle, Infosys, Wincor, IBM and VMWare.

“Although it is difficult to stop Cybercrimes, especially among the youth, it can be reduced to barest minimum if they are engaged positively, a solution which we are offering.

“We need to create role models for youths and make them realise that hard work pays; they need to develop themselves in IT solutions which has abundant opportunities rather than cybercrimes,” he said.

Nwoga said that the academy was affordable and open to all irrespective of age, adding that government could also minimise the rate of cybercrimes by enforcing the laws against it.

“The academy is open to all and it is quite affordable with immense opportunities.

“For the government, they need to implement the security policies that we have; most organisations are using Yahoo, MSN, Google and others without their dedicated encryption.

“If the government implements the policies, there will be no need for the Social Media Bill, all what they needed is to implement the laws that we already have,” he said.

Nov. 28, 2019 @ 09:50 GMT

