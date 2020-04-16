Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has appointed Mr Nzekwe Manfred as the new Commissioner for Youths and Sports to replace Mr Vitus Okechi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okechi has been redeployed as the new Commissioner for Housing.

The Public Relation Officer of the state Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mr Dan Onwuegbuna, announced this to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday.

According to him, Manfred was the former Executive Chairman of Oji River Local Government Council of the state.

“Manfred was also a one time Director of Enugu State Tourism Board and Special Personal Assistant (SPA) to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Culture and Tourism,” he said.

Onwuegbuna said that the new sports commissioner has vast experience in administration and believed his experience would come to count in sports.

”I believe that Manfred will use his vast experience to galvanise youths of Enugu State and propel sports development in state.

”We welcome him on board in his aspiration to contribute to the development of youths and sports in state,” Onwuegbuna said. (NAN)

