THE Minister of State, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Yalwaji-Katagum, says no fewer than 500,000 youths have been trained nationwide through the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

The minister disclosed this on Thursday at the inauguration of a mechatronics workshop and an administrative block at the Industrial Skills Training Centre (ISTC) in Kano.

She said that the key priority area of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had been tackling of poverty and job creation.

“The principal driver of this policy has been the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and its parastatals and agencies that have initiated numerous programmes.

“The programmes have contributed significantly to the success of the various policies of this administration and it has positively impacted on Nigerians across the country.”

According to her, ITF has played a remarkable role, adding that within one month alone, the agency has commenced the training of Nigerian youths under the Passion to Profession Programme (P2PP) in Bauchi State.

“The agency has graduated over 11,100 Nigerians nationwide under its flagship skills intervention programme (NISDP), convoked over 300 graduates of National Innovative Diploma (NID) and National Institute of Technical Education Certificate (NITEC) at the MSTC, Abuja.

“I am aware that apart from this inauguration ceremony here today, the ITF is set to commission the Katsina area office complex, Lagos Island area office and the ITF e-library complex, central stores and classroom blocks in Jos,’’ she said.

The minister explained that the mechatronics workshop being inaugurated would, amongst other things, serve to upgrade the skills of technicians and craftsmen in the industry by providing modern practical training in general mechanic/mechatronics and welding/fabrication.

Also speaking, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State commended the Federal Government’s efforts in this area, adding that his administration would ensure that the people of the state benefited from the training.

He said that all those who were trained by the ITF were gainfully employed.

The governor assured the minister that his administration would continue to collaborate with ITF to ensure that the unemployed youth became self-reliant through the newly-inaugurated mechatronic workshop.

In his remarks, the Director-General of ITF, Mr Joseph Ari, urged the people of Kano and the North-West, in general, to take advantage of the opportunity provided to acquire skills, describing it as the vehicle for national development.

According to him, skill acquisition remains the most viable and sustainable solution to rising unemployment and poverty and the surest way with which Nigerians can be equipped for employability and entrepreneurship.

“It is in appreciation of this fact, coupled with the soaring unemployment and rising poverty that the current management in the ITF refocused its activities to impact skills to as many Nigerians as possible.

“This is through the training of over 500,000 Nigerians through its skills intervention programmes,” the director-general said. (NAN)

