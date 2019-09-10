AMBROSE Igbokwe, the Communication Officer of Agro Proceeding Productivity and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) has tasked young farmers in Enugu to key into the World Bank agriculture project.

Igbokwe gave the task in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

Igbokwe said that the project, a world bank assisted programme, worke in partnership with the Federal and Enugu State government.

“APPEALS is a World Bank assisted project in partnership with the Federal Government and Enugu State Government.

“It is under the Federal and Enugu State Ministry of Agriculture,”he said.

Igbokwe listed Lagos, Cross Rivers, Kano, Kaduna, Kogi and Enugu States as beneficiaries of the project, which he said aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity of small, medium scale farmers.

“It is also to improve value addition along with priority value chain in the state” he said.

Igwokwe added that 10,000 direct individual beneficiaries and 50,000 farm household members as indirect beneficiaries would be part of the Enugu APPEALS project.

“35 per cent of the total direct beneficiaries will be women and all these people will undergo training on agricultural business and others.”

On those that are to benefit from the programme, Igbokwe said that women from 40 years and above, with no education qualification, could also apply.

“Youths of both male and female sexes between 18 and 40 years must summit educational qualifications of at least, Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) certificate.

“People with Disabilities and Special Needs (PWDSN) must have the ability to speak and write English language only.

“This Women and Youths Empowerment Programme is also aimed at empowering the unemployed and underemployed below minimum wage.

“It is expected that 10 percent of the beneficiaries will be given grants, largely through inputs to set up agricultural business and not a loan.”

He said that the project was also targeted at Women, Youths and people with disabilities and special needs.

Igbokwe said documents to be attached to the form, include, a letter of expression of interest, birth certificate, educational certificate,two passports, Local Government Area identification and Referee passport photograph properly endorsed

He confirmed that the registration was online with the website: http//enugu.appeals.ng.app.

“The form for the registration is now online and it started on Monday, Sept. 9 to end on Sept 13.” (NAN)

– Sept. 10, 2019 @ 13:09 GMT |

