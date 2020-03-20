COMRADE Samuel Yakubu-Alkali, Coordinator of the Group, “Nasarawa Got Talents” on Friday, appealed to intensify efforts on youth development and empowerment in order reduce restiveness in the state.

Yakubu-Alkali made the appeal during the maiden audition of Nasarawa Got Talents for 2020, in Lafia.

According to him, it is imperative to develop, mentor and empower talented young people to become useful for themselves and the society, considering numbers of youths that get into social vices such as drug abuse, cultism, prostitution, stealing and gambling among others.

He noted that most young people were endowed with potential and talents looking for the platform to showcase them to the world.

He added that Nasarawa International Festival in collaboration with the Like Minds Entertainment had provided the umbrella to bring the talented young people together by organising “Nasarawa got Talents” to help them realise their potential.

“The essence of this audition is to enable youths to showcase their talents, it will also help us to identify these talents, and also develop and mentor them in order to add value to the society.

“We don’t have financial capacity to empower all these talented young people, we are appealing to government of Nasarawa State, Corporate bodies and wealthy individuals to support us in order to empower them.

“We commend Gov. Abdullahi Sule for believing so much in youths, and also for keying into entrepreneurship programmes, and when the skills acquisition centre becomes operational, it will help to reduce youths unemployment,” he said.

Earlier, Aisha Akwanga, one of the members of the Organisers, said she was impressed by the performance of the young talents.

He added that such platform helped them to identify talents so as to support them whatever way possible.

Some participants who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Precious David and Abdulmalik Elkesim, expressed appreciation to the organisers of the event for coming up with the platform to showcase their talents. (NAN)

