About 4,000 unemployed youths and women in Nasarawa State have been trained on poultry production business by a private firm from Plateau.

Alhaji Bilyamin Almustapha, the Managing Director of Biya Farms Group Limited, Jos, Plateau, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akwanga on Sunday that the measure was to make the beneficiaries self reliant and reduce unemployment in the country.

Almustapha said the effort would also reduce youth restiveness and enable them contribute their quota to the development of the state and the country at large.

He said that the training was under the farm’s youths and women empowerment scheme targeted at providing the beneficiaries with poultry production skills.

Almustapha called for collaboration with government at all levels and relevant bodies in order to boost agricultural production in the state considering its importance to national socioeconomic development.

“The farm has been established to boost food security, sufficiency as well as to tackle unemployment and to improve on the standard of living of Nigerians.

‘We are into both livestock production and crop farming considering the importance of agriculture to national development.

“I want to disclose to you here that in the last one month, we have trained over 3,800 unemployed youths and women on poultry production in Nasarawa State and we intend to train more.

“We trained 2,000 youths and women in Lafia, the state capital, then we moved to Keffi and Akwanga Local Government Areas to train 1,000 and 800 youths and women, respectively.

“All these trainings were done to equip them with management, sanitary and feeding ratio poultry production skills to enable them become self reliant,” he explained.

Almustapha also said: “We want the the government, Bank of Agriculture, the political class and other stakeholders to collaborate with us in order to boost livestock and crop production for the overall development of the country.

“As this will not only boost food production but will also tackle unemployment, restiveness, improve the nation’s revenue and standard of living of Nigerians,” he said.

He also disclosed that the group distributed day old chicks at subsidised rate to those trained to retain their interest in agriculture.

The managing director pledged to continue to initiate good agricultural and other policies and programmes that are of direct bearing on the lives of Nigerians. (NAN)

– Oct. 6, 2019 @ 17:19 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)