THE Independent Corrupt Practice and other related Commission (ICPC) has urged youths to take ownership of the anti-corruption fight in the country.

Mr Laban Lakum a representative of ICPC, stated this at an engagement meeting with youth leaders on anti-corruption behavioral approach and social norms in Bauchi on Thursday.

He said that the fight against corruption would yield better results when Nigerian youth see it as their own.

Lakum said corruption is a sin, saying “therefore the youth should have a genuine fear of God in all their dealings.

“For the war against corruption to be successful, the youth must own it in all ramifications.

“ICPC was very appreciative of the overwhelming support of youth and ordinary Nigerians.

“if we have achieved success in discharging our mandate, it is because the people are very engaged with what we do,” he said

Lakum reminded the participants that the meeting was for all Nigerians to do the right thing, adding that “if we get this right, Nigeria will have gotten it right.”

Malam Jamilu Yaya, Lecturer with the Bauchi State University Gadau, also spoke on the need to root out corruption in the system.

“Each and every one of us should deploy whatever weapon we have against the monster called corruption,” Yaya said.

He observed that no community, society or country can develop when corruption is entrenched in every facet of its existence.

Earlier, Hajiya Maryam Garba, the Executive Director Fahimta Women and Youth Development Initiative (FAWOYDI) in Bauchi, said corruption were the fall out of bad leadership and lack of integrity and ethics.

”It is the bane of our development.”

She said the objective of the meeting is an effort to positively change attitudes, values and behaviours of the youth to doing the right things at all times.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the meeting was “To trigger anti- corruption actions among youth leaders”.

The participants were drawn from Taraba, Gombe, Adamawa and Bauchi states with the support of The Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice.

NAN

– Nov. 22, 2019 @ 08:39 GMT |

