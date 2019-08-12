GOV. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo has called on the youth to partner with his administration in its quest to rebuild the south-eastern state.

Ihedioha made the call in a message to youths in the state on the occasion of the 2019 International Youth Day.

The governor, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Owerri, said that his administration was committed to moving beyond mere observance of the Day.

“Proactive measures have been taken to ensure that the youth become key strategic partners in my administration’s “Rebuild Imo Agenda.”

“We will continue to support the goal 4 of the 2030 agenda of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which seeks to ensure inclusive and qualitative education, and promote learning opportunities for the youth.

“In line with the theme of this year’s celebration, which examines how governments and youth-led organisations are transforming education, my administration will improve the education sector to serve as a tool to encourage and empower youths,” he said.

He assured Imo youths that his administration would improve the infrastructure in public schools in order to create the right environment for teaching and learning, and ensure transformation of the youth.

While charging the youth to brace up for the challenges ahead, the governor urged them to shun cultism and other vices which could undermine their growth and development.

He stated that his administration, through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, would collaborate with other relevant agencies to empower the youth through the establishment of learning centres, skill acquisition programmes, as well as business and entrepreneurship training in various fields.

-NAN

– Aug. 12, 2019 @ 18:57 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)