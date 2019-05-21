THE J.U. Agwu International Conference and Media Centre, JUAICMC, Ozuitem, will hold Seminar/Workshop on Youths Education.

The programme is targeted at exposing and empowering the youths, and giving them sense of belonging as leaders of tomorrow.

This will enable them to know who they are today and what is expected from them as they grow into adulthood to take over the responsibility of the affairs around them.

After the programme they are expected to develop the capacity of leading others and contributing immensely in building a better environment.

The Theme for the programme is: “OUR TODAY – OUR TOMMORROW”

There will also be Sub-Themes: “Who Am I As A Youth;” “My Responsibility As A Youth To My Generation;” The Consequence Of Failing As A Youth And Its Future Implication.”

The programme will be attended by three Secondary Schools namely: Ozuitem Secondary School—Alaoma Secondary School Ozuitem—-Wendy Secondary, Ozuitem. Time: 9:30am

Other programmes lined up are:

WASTE TO WEALTH MATHMATICS WORKSHOP.

Since 2017 when the first programme was held at the Center, it has become yearly event and many pupils from different schools have participated and benefited.

This year is going to be unique as more children will be invited and Nkechi Agwu will be anchoring the programme as in other past years.

Both the Seminar/ Workshop on Youths Education and Waste to Wealth will have their venues at the J.U. Agwu International Conference and Media Centre Ozuitem, opposite Okpukpueke Stream, Nkwomahia Road, Agbua Ozuitem –Bende LGA, Abia State. Date: June 8, 2019 – Time: 12 noon.

J.U.AGWU MEMORIAL SERVICE.

Agwu died on June 7, hence memorial service for him will hold on the day as a sign of respect, honour, appreciation and an indication towards him even in death.

“The memorial service is not to grief, but to celebrate the life he lived around his positive contribution towards the development of humanity while alive,” the family said.

The programme will take place at his compound, Agboakoli Alayi, Bende LGA Abia State.

Date: June 7, 2019. Time: 10am.

This programme is in continuous of JUAICMC support towards the development of humanity.

