A youth group, Kwara Youths Unity Forum, has commended the Chief Medical Director (CMD), University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Prof. A.D. Yusuf, for his “monumental achievements” within two years in office.

The forum, in its commendation message signed by Messrs Ismail Alada and Mohammed Adeoye, the National Coordinator and General Secretary, respectively, declared that Yusuf’s achievement in just two years was unparalleled in the annals of the teaching hospital.

“The role you have been playing in the rapid development of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), since your assumption of office in 2018 is well appreciated.

“We pray the Almighty Allah (SWT) in His infinite mercy will continue to bless, guide and protect you on this position and beyond.

“We are impressed with the level of development in the hospital since 2018,” the statement added.

The forum listed some of the achievements of the CMD to include payment of 13 month salary to staff, conversion and upgrade of staff, provision of equipment to enhance efficiency, training and re-training of staff and aggressive infrastructural development.

The youths, in appreciation of the CMD’s achievements, organised a special prayer for him for Allah to continue to lead him alright in piloting the affairs of the institution.

The prayer, which was led by Sheikh Abdullah Tidibodo Olawadamilare, witnessed recitation of verses from Holy Qur’an.

He prayed to Allah to grant the Yusuf good health, knowledge and wisdom needed in the discharge of his duty as the CMD.

The Sheikh called on the upcoming doctors to emulate the good example of the CMD, adding “there is reward in hard work and dedication to duty which the CMD exemplified”.

He also urged other political office holders to emulate Yusuf’s achievements and strive to do good all the time.

Speaking after the prayer, Alada said Yusuf has done well as the CMD of the hospital, adding that both patients and staff are happy of his administration.

He said prayer was also said for other public office holders from Ilorin Emirate.

Alada said they included the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Agoola Gambari; Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’Allah, the VC University of Abuja; Prof. Mohammed Akanabi, VC Kwara State University, Malete; Mr Bolakale Agaka, and Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, Minister of State (Transport).

NAN

– June 26, 2020 @ 18:13 GMT |

