THE Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Dogo Shammah says the state government is committed to empowering youths in order to fast-track development of the state.

Shammah said this while receiving Gitta Youths Development Association, Lafia Branch on Wednesday in Lafia.

According to the commissioner, youths are the vanguard of the society, adding that about 5 commissioner, 55 years below are appointed by the current administration to be part of state executive council.

Shammah disclosed that the plans were underway to empower more youths across the state with necessary skills to be self reliant to better their lots.

“Anywhere you go youths are the vanguard of the society, having recognised this fact, the government of Nasarawa state, under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Sule has embarked on youth empowerment programmes.

“Plans are underway for more of these empowerment programmes to help youths develop their skills in order to realise their full potential,” he said.

The commissioner, who called on youths to be industrious; to be useful to themselves and the society at large, also advised them to shun any act capable of disrupting developmental activities of government.

Speaking earlier, Mr Habila Samuel, Chairman of the branch, said they were in the ministry to felicitate with the commissioner on his appointment.

In a related development, the commissioner also received the members of Evangelical Reform Church of Christ (ERCC) Maraba Gongon Area of Wamba Local Government Area of the state to felicitate with him on his appointment.

While praying for the success of the administration of Gov. Sule, the leader of the group, Rev.Yakubu Audu thanked Sule for finding one of their own worthy to serve in his cabinet.

Responding, Shammah thanked them for the visit, saying that the role of church in the nation building could not be over emphasized.

He called on the church to pray for the success of administration of Gov. Sule. (NAN)

– Dec. 11, 2019 @ 13:15 GMT |

