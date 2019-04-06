Nasarawa youths call for peaceful coexistence

IDRIS Ojoko, Chairman Nasarawa State Chapter, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), on Saturday called on youths to maintain peace, irrespective of religion, tribal and political affiliations in order to move the state forward.

Ojoko gave the advice in an interview with newsmen during an executive meeting of the council held in Lafia.

He said that without peace, there would be no meaningful development in the society.

According to him, the need to embrace and live in peace with one another cannot be emphasised, because it is the only way Nasarawa State can be progressive.

“I enjoin the youth to continue to preach peace, unity, most importantly coexist irrespective of religion, tribal and political affiliations.

“Let us preach peace for progress of Nasarawa State. It is only peaceful coexistence that can guarantee the progress of the state.

“Prior to elections, we played strategic roles to ensure peaceful elections, Thank God that with what was achieved, we can’t afford to relax just because elections were over.

“The peace of this state is paramount,’’ he said.

Ojoko restated the council’s commitment to support the Government of Nasarawa State, its policies and programmes, irrespective of whoever governs the state.

“We always tell people that the youth council is not a political party. We are here to support the government in implementing its policies and programmes that will benefit the masses,’’ he said.

On youths’ expectations from incoming government, Ojoko said he had no doubt that the incoming Governor, Abdullahi Sule, would tow the part of Umaru Al-Makura by giving the youth 35 to 40 per cent of the positions in his administration. (NAN)

– Apr. 6, 2019 @ 14:45 GMT |

