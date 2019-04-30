PROF. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says the commission is ready to fully develop local content policy in the country, to reduce youth unemployment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Local Content Policy is an Act which defines a Nigerian Company to mean a Company registered in Nigeria in accordance with the provisions of the CAMA

With not less than 51 per cent equity shares owned by Nigerians mandates investors in the sector to consider Nigerian content is an important element in project development

Danbatta, represented by Mrs Felicia Onwegbuchulam, Director of Consumer Affairs Bureau, NCC stated this on Tuesday in Abuja when members of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry visited the commission.

He said that NCC was happy about the entrepreneurial training programme that the chamber had in place for youths.

“We just came back from a retreat and one of the high points is that we hope to have local content fully developed in the country.

“If you notice, most of the things we used in the Telco industry are imported and we believe that the industry has developed to a point that we should begin to produce those things.

“One of the ways we can achieve that is by harnessing the potential in our youths. It is quite interesting that your organisation has put something in place as a number of youths graduated from the training recently, “ he said.

Danbatta said that training of youths was one area the commission would partner with the chamber, as one of the things the commission was looking forward to in ensuring drastic reduction in unemployment rate.

He said that NCC goal was to empower the youths by making them employers of labour rather that allowing them to stroll the streets in search of jobs not available.

“ We have creative minds, as most people go out of the country and excel with enabling environment they can also do well here. ‘’

Danbatta said that NCC would continue to partner with the chamber, adding that strategic partnership was one of the strong pillars of the commission.

“We partner with people that add value to what we do and organisations that support our endeavour to ensure we deliver on our mandate as a commission and your chamber is one of them.

Earlier, Alhaji Abubakar AI-Mujtaba, first Deputy President, Abuja, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the chamber had been in existence for 31 years with about 3,000 members.

“Our coming here is not only on a courtesy visit, but also to consolidate on the relationship we have built over the years between NCC and the chamber.

“The more of people like you we have, the stronger we become.

“We are also inviting the EVC to become an honourary council member, he had accepted and we are happy with that, ‘’ he said.

Mrs Tonia Shoyele, Director –General of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the chamber had four centres: Abuja Trade Centre, Dispute Resolution Centre, Policy and Advocacy Centre and Business Entrepreneurial Skills and technology Centre.

Shoyele said that the chamber trained people on vocational skills, adding that a month ago, it graduated about 240 youths in photography, website design, drawing and other things.

She said the chamber had an Information Communication Technology (ICT) Incubator hub where it could partner with NCC as part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities. (CSR).

“We assist in the training of youths for phone repairs and get things right in the telecommunication sector.

“We ask for more support to ensure the success of our upcoming trade fair later in the year, “he said (NAN)

