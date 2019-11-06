PETER Obi, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the former Governor of Anambra State, has decried the continued castigation of Nigerian youth, insisting that what they need most is support and not castigation.

Speaking on Tuesday at the African Economic Congress held at Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, Obi said that due to the cumulative effects of bad leadership, basic things that would aid the young ones to succeed were sadly absent in Nigeria, thus forcing Nigerians to seek greener pastures in other countries.

On the need for the youth to remain focused, Obi told them that that was an attitude they should cultivate as one of the factors for success. In his words: “Remain focused at all times, even when the combination of economic, social and political factors are pushing you towards failure. Do not, for any reason, remain where they dropped you.”

Commenting on cases of failure in businesses, Obi said that failures were not necessarily negative, “but part of the experience that would help us do better in future.”

He revealed that some organisations deliberately engaged those that have ran failed businesses, on the belief that they are conversant with factors that make businesses fail.

The organisers of the event represented by Nancy Iloh said that the decision to invite Obi was part of their long term plans of getting successful, honest and dedicated Nigerians like Obi to mentor the youth and encourage them along the thorny paths of life.

She said that her group believed that listening to Obi had the capacity of removing those thorns.

Referring to Obi’s exemplary conduct while in office, she recalled that Obi set the record of leaving over N75 billion in the coffers of Anambra State as part of his handover note.

– Nov. 6, 2019 @ 18:49 GMT |

